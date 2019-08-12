Chick-Fil-A Adds Mac and Cheese to Their Menu, Here’s When You Can Buy It

Chick-fil-A has added something cheesy to their menu! On Monday, the Georgia-based chicken-sandwich chain debuted Mac & Cheese to menus nationwide, marking the first permanent side addition since 2016. The dish is available as a side option with any lunch, dinner, Kid’s Meal, or catering order at the beloved fast food chain.

The chain’s Mac & Cheese boasts a special blend of cheeses including cheddar, parmesan, and Romano. It is baked fresh in the restaurant each day.

“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A. We think it’s the perfect pairing with our Original Chicken Sandwich, nuggets and our grilled chicken offerings, but it’s also great on its own as a snack,” Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging, said in a press release.”

Mac & Cheese had first appeared on menus back in July of 2017 as part of a family-pack meal kit. In October of 2018, it again returned, this time as a test run item in six cities across the country — Baltimore, Maryland, Greensboro, North Carolina, Houston and San Antonio, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Phoenix, Arizona.

The dish proved to be so popular, with people on social media begging the chain to roll it out nationwide, that Chick-fil-A ultimately decided to give it the go ahead.

“We have a very high bar when it comes to adding a menu item, but the feedback from our customers in the test markets made this decision easy. I am excited it will be available for all of our guests across the country starting today,” Norris said.

Alongside the new cheesy dish, the beloved fast food chain, which recently took home the title of America’s favorite fast food chain for the fourth year in a row, also rolled out the Frosted Caramel Coffee. The limited-time drink is described as a “delicious hand-spun treat that combines Chick-fil-A’s custom blend of cold-brewed coffee with vanilla Icedream® dessert and caramel syrup.” It will be available until Saturday, Nov. 9 or while supplies last.

Of course, Mac & Cheese is not the only item that has appeared on Chick-fil-A menus across the country in recent months. In April, the chain began testing the leafy green Kale Crunch Side salad at select restaurants in Florida, Iowa, and Texas. Prior to that, in March, more than 430 locations nationwide began offering “thick and goopy” cheese sauce, a mix of Swiss and Parmesan cheeses that gave the chain’s signature sauce some stiff competition.