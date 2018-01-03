Chicago Shooting Captured on Facebook Live

Warning: The video below contains graphic content.

A Chicago woman was shot in the arm on Tuesday afternoon while live-streaming video of an argument with another woman on Facebook Live, police say.

The victim, 27, was live-streaming on Facebook Live as she argued with another woman on the South Side neighborhood of Parkway Gardens around 3 p.m. Police say the other woman pulled a gun from inside her car, fired multiple shots and shot the victim in the arm.

The shooting was widely circulated on social media by Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police officials. Detectives have the Facebook video and are in a “good position in the investigation,” chief police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

“At this point we have no reason to suspect the video is not authentic,” Guglielmi told the Chicago Tribune. “The victim in this case knows the offender and we are working to locate.”

Police say they had identified the shooter and were working to locate her as of Tuesday evening.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition has stabilized.

“What I can say is we believe this to be a domestic related incident between two individuals that know each other,” Guglielmi said. “We do not believe there is any threat to the public as this stemmed from an earlier interaction between the two of them.”