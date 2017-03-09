Check Your Home: Target Recalls Over 120,000 Halloween Decorations

If you’re as addicted to the Target dollar section as we are, you might want to check your home; Target just issued a recall for 127,000 festive decorations.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, six different Halloween-themed LED gel wall decals are being recalled because they are choking hazards for children.

The six decorations in question were sold with two batteries and in six varieties: green skeleton, pink skeleton, purple spider, black cat, orange pumpkin, and black bat.

If the clings, which are meant to stick to an inside window, were separated, the battery compartment and LED button would be exposed, and therefore could cause a child to choke if they were to swallow it — not to mention “battery ingestion hazards.”

You can return the wall clings to Target stores or online for a full refund. The decorations were sold from August 2016 through September 2016 for $1.

Find more info here or call Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday.

