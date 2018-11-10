Charlie Sheen Unable to Contact Parents Martin and Janet Amid Wildfire Evacuations

Charlie Sheen says he can’t get a hold of his parents, Martin and Janet Sheen, ever since evacuation orders were given amid the Woolsey Canyon wildfire.

The actor took to Twitter to ask for help and information from anyone who might have heard from his parents, saying he hasn’t been able to contact them.

©️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) November 10, 2018

“I cannot get ahold (sic) of my parents, Martin and Janet Sheen. They are in the group, at the staging ground near Zuma Beach,” Sheen tweeted. “If anyone has eyes on them, please let me know that they are safe and sound in the middle of this horrific scenario. Thank you in advance.”

Fans of the actor shared positive messages, hoping that the actor reunited with his parents.

“I’m praying your parents are safe and sound. [By the way] [Charlie Sheen] I’m so very proud of you for changing your priorities in life and taking those more serious. Don’t get me wrong I’ll always remember [WINNING],” one user wrote.

“I hope you hear from them soon!” another user wrote on Twitter.

“Charlie. I’ll listen on my ham radio for any active emergency nets for the affected area. I’m confident they’re safe at a evac center,” a third user commented.

Many Hollywood stars are among the thousands of California residents affected by wildfires in the region. Will Smith updated fans via Instagram Stories that his family home was about eight miles from the blaze.

“We haven’t been told to evacuate yet, but Willow is nervous so she wanted me to go outside and make a Daddy assessment,” he said. “As soon as we get the word that we’re in the evacuation zone, [it’s] go now.”

Alyssa Milano, who evacuated on Thursday night, revealed that she, her kids, pets and horses were safe and sound. Her husband was in new York when the evacuations happened.

“Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but… everything with a heartbeat is safe. Thank you all for your concern,” she wrote Friday. “To those who insisted on still being hurtful because our political affiliation is different, you are what is wrong with the country.”

Aside from the Woolsey Fire, California first responder are also working to contain the Hill Fire in Ventura County and the Camp Fire north of Sacramento.

