Trending

Major ‘Peanuts’ Gang Member Was Left out of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Float

Snoopy and the Peanuts gang have been a festive staple for years. From Halloween to Thanksgiving […]

By

Snoopy and the Peanuts gang have been a festive staple for years. From Halloween to Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Charles M. Schulz characters, including the protagonist Charlie Brown are a beloved American archetype for audiences.

But during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Charlie Brown was evidently missing from the float, leaving many upset with the annual procession omitting one of the best parts of the comic strip’s history.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of Charlie Brown took to social media to air their grievances after noticing the Peanuts float did not include the main star. Good grief, right?

While Charlie Brown was not included on the float, he did make it as a balloon, floating down the city of New York with his kite.

Photo credit: Getty Images / Noam Galai

Tagged:
,

Related Posts