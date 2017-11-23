Major ‘Peanuts’ Gang Member Was Left out of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Float

Snoopy and the Peanuts gang have been a festive staple for years. From Halloween to Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Charles M. Schulz characters, including the protagonist Charlie Brown are a beloved American archetype for audiences.

But during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Charlie Brown was evidently missing from the float, leaving many upset with the annual procession omitting one of the best parts of the comic strip’s history.

Fans of Charlie Brown took to social media to air their grievances after noticing the Peanuts float did not include the main star. Good grief, right?

Why isn’t Charlie Brown on the Peanuts float? #MacysThanksgivingParade — Nicki Shearer (@Nic_Shearer) November 23, 2017

What did Lucy do to make sure that she’d be on the Peanuts float but not Charlie Brown? What is this madness? #MacysThanksgivingParade — Carrie Harris (@charrisphoto6) November 23, 2017

Peanuts float has Linus, Lucy, and Snoopy but not Charlie Brown. He had his own balloon but that was more than an hour ago. Guy can’t catch a break. #MacysParade — Noah Smith (@NoahSmithWrites) November 23, 2017

The Peanuts float was great but where’s Chuck?#MacysThanksgivingParade — Thomas Dorsi (@the_aerodragon) November 23, 2017

How come Charlie was left off of the Peanuts float?

ULTIMATE DISS! Poor Charile!😔#MacysThanksgivingDayParade pic.twitter.com/kuBInqs5Wu — Gina from SA Texas (@ginadem) November 23, 2017

While Charlie Brown was not included on the float, he did make it as a balloon, floating down the city of New York with his kite.

Photo credit: Getty Images / Noam Galai