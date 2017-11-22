Grandson of Charles Manson Victim Speaks out After His Death

It’s only been a few days since news of Charles Manson‘s death broke, and now the grandson of one of his victims is speaking out.

Tony LaMontagne is the grandson of Leno LaBianca who, along with his wife, were murdered by Manson’s family of followers that fateful night.

LaMontagne recently revealed that he found out about Manson’s death after an official representative of the prison notified him, as reported by CBS News.

“My initial reaction was somewhat indifferent, as a matter of fact,” LaMontagne said. “You would think there would be some sort of … closure now but there really isn’t. We are glad that nature took its course and did what the state of California should have done.”

LaMontagne went on to say that any time Manson or his followers turn up in the news, the old wounds of his loss are reopened. “It’s like putting a Band-Aid on the cut that just about heals and you rip it off and it tears it open again.”

“From a 10-year-old’s perspective, you lay in bed at night running through: ‘What was it like? What happened? What was going through my grandfather’s mind,’” he said, explaining that he has been processing the terrible murder of his grandfather since he was a child.

Finally, LaMontagne suggested to reporters that he strongly opposes any of Manson’s followers being released for any reason.

“This is an ongoing thing,” LaMontagne stated. “He’s gone but they are still three people that went into our home that murdered my grandfather and his wife that are still in prison that the State of California is strongly considering paroling.”