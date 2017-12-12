Charles Manson’s Specific Cause of Death Revealed

Authorities have released Charles Manson‘s death certificate, which details exactly how the notorious cult leader died.

While initial reports simply said “natural causes,” this details the specific medical ailments that led to his death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reports that cardiac arrest was the immediate cause of his passing. Metastatic colon cancer and respiratory failure were the underlying health factors that led to the heart attack.

Manson died on Nov. 20 after being hospitalized for several days. He was 83.

Manson’s health had been declining in the months before his death. He was hospitalized back in January with intestinal bleeding that needed surgery. However, TMZ reports the surgery would have been too much for a “weak” Manson to handle, so it was not conducted.

At the time of his death, the cult leader was serving nine concurrent life sentences at a California penitentiary for ordering nine murders back in 1969.

Manson’s body is currently on ice. There has been a dispute over who should control what happens to his body. Both Manson’s family and one of his longtime friends have claimed to have rights pertaining to his remains.

Photo credit: Getty / Michael Ochs Archives