Update Issued on Charles Manson’s State

A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Thursday notorious killer Charles Manson is still alive.

Other than his status of vitality, Manson’s physical condition can not be discussed per federal and state medical privacy laws, Department press secretary Vicky Waters wrote in an email to the Associated Press.

The mass killer and cult leader was being held at Corcoran State Prison in the San Joaquin Valley prior to his hospitalization. He was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Sunday.

Manson, 83, is believed to be a patient at Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield, California, where corrections officers were spotted outside the facility, according to Eyewitness News KBAK reporter Hannah Battah.

On Twitter, she wrote that Mercy and one other hospital are the only area hospitals that treat prisoners, and that the other location confirmed he was not there. She also wrote that Mercy was the facility Manson was taken to when he was hospitalized earlier this year.

Manson is said to have been bound to a gurney and covered in blankets as he’s being taken to various treatments around the hospital, TMZ reports. There are reportedly five uniformed officers escorting him to and from treatments.

“It’s not going to get any better for him,” a source told the outlet. “”It’s just a matter of time.”

Battah also reported that one of the guards at Corcoran State Prison confirmed Manson’s condition is worsening. “A CDCR officer who guards Charles Manson at Corcoran State Prison confirms suspicions his health is dwindling fast,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Manson’s health has been on the decline for a year. He was hospitalized another time in January with intestinal bleeding that needed surgery. Considering Manson’s “weak” state, the surgery was not conducted. Since then, his illnesses have compounded to make him weaker and more frail.

He is currently serving nine concurrent life sentences for ordering nine murders back in 1969. The most notable of these murders was of director Roman Polanski’s actress wife Sharon Tate and her acquaintances at her home. Tate, who was eight-and-a-half months pregnant, was stabbed 16 times and had an “X” carved into her stomach.

