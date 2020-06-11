Chad Daybell's Car Taken Into Police Custody Following Arrest

✖

A car belonging to Chad Daybell was taken into police custody on Wednesday. The incident follows Daybell's arrest on Tuesday after the remains of his stepchildren were found on his property in Idaho. He's currently facing two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence

Video of the incident was shared by Nate Eaton of East Idaho News, which shows Daybell's car being impounded while two police officers stand guard nearby. His stepchildren, 7-year-old JJ and 17-year-old Tyree, had first gone missing since September. However, their mother, Lori Vallow, and Daybell had both reportedly been uncooperative throughout the investigation. The couple are also allegedly involved in a doomsday cult, though it's unclear if that played a factor in the still-unfolding case.

Chad Daybell's car was towed to this lot in Rexburg where two police officers are standing guard. Thanks to Janeese for sending this video. pic.twitter.com/SfZT781zmr — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) June 9, 2020

Following Daybell's arrest, authorities confirmed that the human remains discovered at his residence were Vallow's children. At a court hearing on Wednesday, Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood requested a high bail, which was later set at $1 million. "One of the primary reasons we are asking the bail be set in that amount is the evidence that has been concealed in this case," Wood said. "It's not simply a document, drugs, [or] a gun. These are human remains. We are aware that those remains are the remains of children, which we believe is an aggravating factor."

Vallow's children first went missing in September, while Vallow and Daybell got married in Hawaii in November, which was suspicious in its own right. Not only because they exchanged vows weeks after her kids' disappearance, Daybell's previous wife, Tammy, had also just died under mysterious circumstances. Although, the unusual circumstances surrounding Vallow go back even further. In the summer of 2019, Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Lori's ex-husband, Charles Vallow, in Phoenix, Arizona. She and her two children then abruptly moved to Idaho, thanks to her newfound, fanatical love of Daybell and his musings about the apocalypse.

Back in January, Vallow was given five days to turn her children over to the authorities, which never happened. She was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, arrests and seizures, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court, and willful disobedience of court process or order.