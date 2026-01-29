CBS Meteorologist Dies in Plane Crash: RIP to Roland Steadham

A CBS news station in Idaho and their community are mourning the unexpected and tragic loss of Chief Meteorologist Roland Steadham. The station reports Steadham died in a plane crash on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Another person, identified by the Gem County Coroner as Dallin Laufenberg, was on the plane when it crashed on the Payette River. Steadham was 67 years old at the time of his death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A devoted family man, Steadham leaves behind his wife Erin, his six children and grandchildren. He often boasted about his love for Erin and their growing family. He bragged about his kids and grandkids’ accomplishments, with loved ones noting he never had a conversation without speaking about his family.

Steadham and his family enjoyed spending time together, engaging in outdoor activities in Idaho such as kayaking, and grilling together grilling food in their backyard. Roland loved to share about his six kids and his grandchildren.

In addition to his love for the outdoors, Steadham loved animals. His dog would accompany him to the station and watch his forecasts. He also had cats he adored. Another personal passion of his was flying. Steadham was widely respected as an accomplished pilot and operated a small aircraft out of Emmett.

Over a decade, he guided Idaho residents through storms. He helped forecast in cities coast to coast, but he called the Boise area his home. He also trained Meteorologists who continue to inform the public across the country.

Regarding the crash, Page Six reports online flight data shows his plane lost contact at 10:55 a.m., just 12 minutes after takeoff from Emmett Airport. “Preliminary information indicates that a small plane clipped a power line and crashed upon the ice in the river,” the Gem County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook on Tuesday. The crash is currently under investigation. It is unclear if Steadham was piloting the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Steadham has more than 3,000 flight hours under his belt as a pilot. He visited students at Payette River Regional Technical Academy’s aviation class in Emmett just a week before his death.