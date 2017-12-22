Catholic Priest Under Investigation Dies by Suicide

A Catholic priest in Ohio under investigation for communications with a minor has taken his own life.

Rev. James Csaszar killed himself in Chicago on Wednesday, The Catholic Diocese of Columbus said in a statement, the New York Post reports.

Csaszar, a pastor for the Church of Resurrection in the Columbus suburb of New Albany, had been placed on administrative leave last month after officials were made aware of “excessive and questionable” text and phone communications with a minor. He was also being investigated for misuse of funds while he was a pastor at St. Rose of Lima Parish in New Lexington, Ohio.

Csaszar came under investigation by The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation after the diocese contacted police in New Lexington.