Cash App Founder Bob Lee Allegedly Murdered Over Start-up Owner's Sister

Cash App founder Bob Lee allegedly argued with the man accused of stabbing him to death about the suspect's sister, prosecutors claim. In court documents obtained by TMZ, prosecutors indicate Lee and the owner of a Tech startup, Nima Momeni, had a spat before the stabbing, and a witness said the dispute was about whether Momeni's sister, Khazar, was doing drugs or doing anything else that might be inappropriate. According to prosecutors, a witness claimed Lee attempted to talk Momeni down and reassure him that Khazar was safe. The witness stated that the discussion occurred during the afternoon or evening of April 3. After analyzing the videos, investigators could piece together how Lee died. Based on the documents, Lee left his apartment at 12:31 a.m. on April 4 and walked 8 minutes to Khazar's house. Momeni arrived at Khazar's apartment around 2 a.m. and drove to a secluded location with Lee a few minutes later.

After they exited the car, Momeni allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab Lee 3 times in the chest, including one stabbing directly in the heart. Video obtained by Daily Mail shows Lee at 2:35 a.m., bleeding heavily and desperately trying to get help. According to the documents, Khazar even texted Lee to ensure he was alright after the argument, writing, "Nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you." She added, "Thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class Love you Selfish pricks." CBS Bay Area reported that Momeni, 38, was arrested Thursday morning at his apartment building in Emeryville, a California suburb about 10 miles from San Francisco. The arrest shocked neighbors, with Sam Singer, a public relations representative, telling CBS Momeni was a kind man who was a "warm, welcoming, very nice fellow."

It was announced on Friday afternoon that Momeni had been officially charged with murder. His courtroom arraignment, originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed until April 25. According to his LinkedIn page, Momeni went to the University of California Berkeley and has worked in the technology field since 2005, when he worked in San Jose as a systems and network engineer. He began working as an IT administrator in the South Bay Area in 2007, a position he remained in until 2012. In addition, he worked as an IT consultant at the same time. As of 2010, he owns Expand IT, which he says provides "solid, reliable, and efficient technology solutions" in the Bay Area. Previously, Momeni has dealt with the criminal justice system, according to CBS Bay Area. He was charged with a misdemeanor for driving while intoxicated in 2004 and pleaded no contest to selling a switchblade. Momeni spent 10 days in jail for that offense. Currently, Momeni is being held at the San Francisco County Jail.