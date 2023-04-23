Casey Anthony Spotted at Disney World

Casey Anthony is about to enjoy the magic of Disney. The acquitted child murderer was spotted by hotel guests on April in Orlando while she was checking in to one of the Walt Disney World resorts. Onlookers told TMZ that Anthony and a friend checked in together at an adults-only resort. She resurfaced for the first time in a decade with a three-part original Peacock docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies that premiered in 2022. Anthony grew up in the Orlando area with her tight-knit family. It's the same place she lived when she made national headlines in the summer of June 2008 when she reported her 2-year-old daughter Caylee missing. She became the prime suspect after it took her over a month to file a report, and multiple lies she told were uncovered during the course of the investigation.

Caylee's skeletal remains were found a few months later in a wooded area near the family home, with investigators believing Caylee was murdered by her mother and dumped in her family car's trunk. Casey pleaded not guilty and stood trial in 2011. But a jury acquitted her of murder, manslaughter, and child abuse. The only charge she was only found guilty of was lying to the police. She didn't serve any jail time and has been out of the spotlight since.

In the series, she explained why it took her a decade to speak out. "I spent the last 10 years making sure that I knew who I was, that I started to cope with this loss, and that I had something to say to make my daughter proud, but also to honor her properly," she says. "And this is part of that."

During the murder trial, her lawyers argued that Caylee drowned in the Anthony family pool and that her mother and grandfather covered up the death. In the docuseries, Casey blamed her father, alleging she was a victim of his sexual abuse, and claimed he drowned her daughter. He denied such.