Casey Anthony Pleads Guilty to Traffic Violation

Casey Anthony pleaded guilty in a Florida court earlier this month to failing to stop at a stop sign in November, The Blast reports.

Court documents obtained by the news outlet say that Anthony, 31, was pulled over by a police cruiser on Nov. 19 at 5:22 p.m. in Lake Clarke Shores, Florida, which is nearby her home in West Palm Beach.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign; the ticket reportedly notates that she was driving a 2016 blue Ford during the traffic stop.

About a month later, on Dec. 12, Anthony entered a guilty plea to the charge and paid a penalty of $264 to close the case.

Anthony’s name has been in headlines since she was acquitted of first-degree murder in 2011 after the trial in the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony.

Anthony’s parents have given multiple interviews about their daughter’s alleged involvement in their granddaughter’s death, with her father, George Anthony, even saying that while he wishes he could be a part of his daughter’s life, he “would never feel comfortable around her” and he “can’t trust her.”

“I can’t trust the things she’s going to say out there. I know she’s given some other interviews that she said she was never going to do, and things she’s said and done, it’s just, it’s wrong. She needs to just not be here anymore,” George told Dr. Oz in October. When asked to clarify, he said, “She doesn’t need to exist anymore, as far as I’m concerned.”

He opened up to Chris Hansen on Crime Watch Daily about his previous suicide attempt. “From the time that we were told that Caylee was missing … I didn’t feel I did enough to go find her,” he said. “I wanted to be with her [Caylee] even to this day. She should be here. Not me.”

George and wife Cindy Anthony alleged last year that their daughter suffers from a mental illness and that she may have had a seizure at the time of Caylee’s death.

Cindy told Hansen that Anthony has seizures where she “doesn’t always remember what happens during them.” Anthony’s lawyer has previously claimed that she “blacked out” after Caylee’s death.

In November, George was involved in a serious medical emergency following a car crash in which his Toyota 4Runner flipped “several times” on a highway in Daytona Beach. He appeared to have suffered a seizure while driving the SUV.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, George became “ill (sick) or fainted” and lost control of the vehicle. He drove off the road and flipped the car “several times” in his attempt to swerve back onto the road before it came to rest in the center median. His condition is not currently known.

After her arrest in 2008, Anthony was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child and four counts of providing false information to police. She pleaded not guilty to all charges and was ultimately found not guilty of all the charges except for providing false information to a law enforcement officer.