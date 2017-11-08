Here’s What Casey Anthony’s Been up to Since Her Acquittal

Casey Anthony was once dubbed the “most hated woman in America” during her 2011 trial for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. Now that six years have passed since the widely publicized trial, Anthony’s life is drastically different than it once was.

Caylee disappeared in June of 2008. At the time, Anthony was 22 years old and didn’t report her daughter missing for over a month. From the time Caylee disappeared to the time that a missing persons report was filed, Anthony got a tattoo, went to clubs and went on a spending spree with a friend’s stolen checkbook.

Cindy Anthony, Casey’s mother, was the one to finally report Caylee’s disappearance in July 2008. A nationwide search was launched for the toddler, and Caylee’s remains were found in a wooded lot less than half a mile from the Anthony home.

Anthony was charged with murder and her 2011 trial became an international sensation. Nielsen estimates that more than 40 million Americans watched at least part of the trial.

On July 5, 2011, the jurors determined that Anthony was not guilty of all the most serious counts including murder, manslaughter and aggravated child abuse. However, she was convicted of four counts of lying to police. Anthony was soon released as she had already completed her sentence during the time she served while awaiting the trial.

Unlike other infamous murder defendants, Anthony has primarily remained silent. However, there have been several details of her life since the trial that have surfaced. Keep scrolling to learn more.

Anthony’s Video Diary

In the months after walking away from jail, Anthony emerged in a series of video diaries. It remains unclear how the footage was released, but the clips featured Anthony discussing her life as a free woman.

“Just a little surreal how much things have changed since July and how many things haven’t changed,” she said in one of the videos. “But the good thing is that things are starting to look up and things are starting to change in a good way. I just hope they stay, that things stay good and that they only get better.”

Anthony had dyed her hair blonde and began wearing glasses. She was still serving a one-year probation sentence at the time of the videos.

She was staying with a pastor and his family in South Florida while filming the video diaries and explained that she bought a dog and was going out to local bars and restaurants.

While staying with the pastor, Anthony fired her lawyer, Jose Baez. She also declared bankruptcy to avoid being hit with civil lawsuits filed against her.

Anthony Keeps Low Profile

In the past six years, Anthony has been photographed on multiple occasions doing mundane tasks like picking up Starbucks, shopping at Old Navy and going to a garage sale.

The latest reports claim that she lives with her private investigator, Pat McKenna. She reportedly worked as an assistant for McKenna specializing in internet searches.

According to sources close to her, Anthony finds her life “boring” and only has a small circle of friends.

“There are days that she’s bored out of her mind,” a source told PEOPLE. “There’s nothing really to do. She doesn’t have a huge circle of friends, and the friends she has are all employed elsewhere, so she doesn’t see them 24/7. She binge-watches TV, plays around on the internet, and doesn’t do much more than that. Frankly, it’s all pointless and aimless.”

Anthony attempted to start her own photography company, but it remains unclear if she landed any clients.

Anthony Gets Political

In February of this year, Anthony made an appearance at Mar-a-Lago in South Florida at a Donald Trump protest.

She was accompanied by two friends at the event and managed to keep a low profile throughout the 2.4-mile march from Trump Plaza to Mar-a-Lago. However, Anthony was photographed by a fellow protestor and the images soon went viral on the internet.

Anthony declined to go on camera but did tell WPTV that she disagreed with President Trump’s policy positions.

VIDEO: Casey Anthony (Yes, That Casey Anthony) Seen at Anti-Trump Rally https://t.co/gDYWZ9Jv2Q pic.twitter.com/LuPdXBl4Pu — LawNewz (@law_newz) February 6, 2017

The First Time Anthony Spoke Out

Since her murder trial, Anthony has only spoken out on one occasion. In March 2017, the Associated Press ran multiple days of interviews with her. In her comments, Anthony maintained that she was innocent.

“I didn’t do what I was accused of,” she said.

Anthony also explained that she believes that the police had it out for her.

“Even if I would’ve told them everything that I told to the psychologist, I hate to say this but I firmly believe I would have been in the same place,” Anthony said. “Because cops believe other cops. Cops tend to victimize the victims. I understand now … I see why I was treated the way I was even had I been completely truthful.”

“Everyone has their theories, I don’t know. As I stand here today I can’t tell you one way or another. The last time I saw my daughter I believed she was alive and was going to be OK, and that’s what was told to me,” she added.

One of the comments that sparked controversy during the series of interviews was when Anthony spoke about having another child.

“If I am blessed enough to have another child — if I’d be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there’d be a potential that some jackass, their little snot-nosed kid would then say something mean to my kid — I don’t think I could live with that,” she said.

Here’s What Anthony’s Family Says About the Murder Trial

Earlier this year, Discovery channel released a special titled Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery. In the series, Anthony’s parents, George and Cindy, spoke out about the trial.

During the trial, George and Cindy were torn on what they believe truly happened. George believes that Anthony was responsible for the crime. Part of why he didn’t take his daughter’s side is because the defense tried to accuse him of disposing of the body and of molesting Anthony as a child.

After hearing Anthony’s legal team’s defense claims, George was outraged.

“I sat in that courtroom that day, and to hear that opening statement from that attorney [Baez], you don’t know how much I wanted to get up and just, do something to him,” George said.

To this day, George doesn’t trust Casey to tell the truth of what happened to Caylee.

“My daughter could come right in front of me right now and say, ‘Dad this is what really happened,’ and I wouldn’t believe her,” George said.