Carrie Underwood Instagrams the World’s Most Disappointing Burger

If you're a vegetarian, you understand the struggles of restaurants that claim to have vegetarian-friendly options... but they really don't.

The same thing happened to Carrie Underwood, who ordered a veggie burger, but ended up with a plain ol' burger without the patty.

The 33-year-old country music superstar took to Instagram to post the so-called "veggie burger", captioning the photo "When the burger place that everyone else is eating at says they have a veggie burger...they lie. #thisisnotaveggieburger #tomatoesarefruit #gotmyhopesup"

Featured image: Getty / Rick Diamond