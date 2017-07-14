Carolina Panthers Player Michael Oher’s Deleted Instagram Photo Sparks Concerns

Carolina Panthers player Michael Oher posted an Instagram showing a concerning number of pill bottles on Friday before quickly deleting it, reports Womanista.

The photo was captioned “All for the brain smh,” and was captured in a screenshot by the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Ollie Connolly who tweeted the image. Oher, 31, played in only three games last season after being placed in the concussion protocol.

This is the picture Michael Oher posted and deleted. A scary amount of pills. pic.twitter.com/s2mWxQETVU — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) June 9, 2017

Sports Illustrated reports that the photo has sparked some concerns about Oher’s health. Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman says that Oher’s health is the main interest.

“I don’t know if Michael posted that photo or not,” Gettleman said. “Regardless, my primary interest is in Michael’s health.”

Oher, whose impoverished childhood was chronicled in the film The Blind Side, met with Gettleman in early May.

“We really had a great visit. We talked for an hour, had lunch, it was a very comfortable conversation. We talked about a lot of things — nothing about football. It was about him, how he was doing and the issues he was dealing with,” Gettleman said. “It started and ended well. And after we met, Michael did follow up for a few days. However, the communication has stopped. Our No. 1 priority is a healthy Michael Oher. This is not about football, this is about Michael.”