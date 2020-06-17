Carol Barr, Wife of Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr, Dies Suddenly at 39

The wife of U.S. Congressman Andy Barr died unexpectedly in the family's home Tuesday night at the age of 39, CBS Lexington affiliate WKYT-TV reported Wednesday. Carol Leavell Barr, the Republican Representative's wife, died in their Lexington home, Barr's chief of staff Mary Rosado, said in a statement.

The Fayette County coroner was reportedly called to the family's home after Carol's death, and Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers also arrived for a short visit. Officers told WKYT that Carol's death was a family situation and the family would release information later. No further information about the circumstances surrounding Carol's death has been released.

"During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for Congressman Barr and his family to grieve Mrs. Barr being called home to heaven," Rosado's statement added. "Congressman Barr may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters."

Carol worked as a healthcare representative for Pfizer, reported WKYT, and previously served as the executive director for the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship after graduating from the University of Kentucky. After news of her death was released, many of Barr's colleagues sent their condolences, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"Elaine and I are stunned and heartbroken at the news of Carol’s passing," McConnell said in a statement. "Her warmth filled whatever room she entered and her contributions made Kentucky a better place for all of us. And to Eleanor and Mary Clay, Carol was a wonderful role model and source of constant love. We send our sincere condolences to Andy, their family and his staff at this terribly painful time."

Sen. Rand Paul from Kentucky tweeted of the news, "Our hearts are heavy tonight. Kelley and I offer our deepest condolences to Rep. Andy Barr, his two daughters, family, and friends. Please join us in praying for them during this incredibly difficult time."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also shared his thoughts on social media, saying that he and his wife were "heartbroken" for the Barr family and would be praying for them.