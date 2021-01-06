Photo Shows Capitol Police With Guns Drawn in House Chamber While Protesters Try to Break In

✖

A new photo has surfaced, showing Capitol police with their guns drawn in the house chamber, while violent protesters tried to break in. In a photo shared by Politico, the officers could be seen pointing their weapons at a chamber door, as rioters were reportedly attempting to break in to the chamber. Eventually, members of the mob did make their way into chamber, after Senators and personnel were evacuated.

Trump supporters ascended on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to protest the Senate counting the electoral college votes, which certified that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. According to CNN, the pro-Trump mob forced their way through security fencing and clashed with officers who were charged with maintaining peace and order. Some of the protesters could reportedly be heard calling the officers "traitors" for doing the job they were given. Eventually, the mob stormed into the Capitol, which eventually led to the armed standoff.

U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber

📷 AP/Andrew Harnik pic.twitter.com/NtWGCxCb4A — POLITICO (@politico) January 6, 2021

President-elect Joe Biden has since issued a statement on the U.S. Capitol rioters, calling for an end to the chaos. "The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America. Do not represent who we are," he said. "What we're seeing are a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition, and it must end now. I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward."

"At this hour, our democracy's under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we've seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself," Biden went on to say. "Today's a reminder, a painful one, that democracy is fragile and to preserve it requires people of goodwill, leaders with the courage to stand up, who are devoted not to the pursuit of power and personal interest at any cost, but to the common good."

America is so much better than what we’re seeing today. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021

"Think what our children who are watching television are thinking," Biden later added. "Think of what the rest of the world is looking at." At this time, all congressional members and officials have been evacuated from the Capitol, as has Vice President Mike Pence.