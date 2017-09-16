Here’s How to Watch the Canelo vs. GGG Fight

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather put on one thrilling fight a few weeks ago, but it is time for another boxing superfight to take place.

Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez will duke it out in Las Vegas. On Saturday night, these two boxers will compete in one of the best matchups the sport has to offer.

Golovkin has a record of 37-0 with 33 wins by knockout, while Alvarez is 49-1-1 with 34 wins by KO.

This fight is extra special since part of the proceeds will be donated to the efforts to help Texas and Florida recover from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The fight takes place tonight at 8 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

You can order the fight on pay-per-view through HBO for $79.99 or stream online at CaneloGGG.com for $79.99 or SlingTV.

Reports speculate that both fighters are guaranteed $15 million, but Canelo will earn a higher percentage of the PPV split.