1960s-70s Rockstar John Barbata Has Died

John Barbata, the drummer who played with numerous bands throughout the '60s and '70s, including The Turtles, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship, has died. The surviving members of Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship confirmed Barbata's passing in Facebook tributes to the late drummer on Monday, though neither disclosed a cause or date of death. Best Classic Bands confirmed Barbata's death with sources in his hometown of Ada, Oklahoma and reported that it is believed he passed away on May 8. Barbata was 79.

"Rest in Peace, John Barbata, a legendary drummer for Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship," Jefferson Airplane wrote. "Known for his exceptional talent, John left his mark on the music world by playing with bands such as The Turtles, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Jefferson Airplane, and Jefferson Starship. Back in '72, during a hiatus for CSN&Y, David Crosby introduced John to the Airplane, who hired John instantly. You can hear John's drumming skills on the band's final studio album, LONG JOHN SILVER, as well as the live album THIRTY SECONDS OVER WINTERLAND."

In their own tribute, successor band Jefferson Starship wrote, "We are saddened to hear of the passing of the great John Barbata, Jefferson Starship's original drummer. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans. Rock in peace, Johnny!"

(Photo: Roger Ressmeyer/CORBIS/VCG via Getty Images)

Born in Passaic, New Jersey in 1945, Barbata relocated to California as a teen and began playing in surf-rock bands in the early '60s, per Rolling Stone. Following a The Sentinels, he joined The Turtles in 1966, playing drums for the classic 1967 No. 1 single "Happy Together and the late-'60s Top 10 hits "Elenore" and "You Showed Me." He left The Turtles in 1969, going on to join Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young for live performances and session work, notably playing on the live album 4 Way Street. He went on to drum on albums by all four members of the group.

In 1972, David Crosby invited Barbata to join Jefferson Airplane. Barbata played on the group's final studio album, 1972's Long John Silver. He also toured with Jefferson Airplane and can be heard on the 1973 live disc Thirty Seconds over Winterland. When the group rebranded as Jefferson Starship, Barbata came along as one of the band's original members along with Airplane alums Grace Slick, Paul Kantner, and others. arbata played drums on four LPs for the group throughout the '70s – 1974's Dragon Fly, 1975's Red Octopus, 1976's Spitfire, and 1978's Earth.

Barbata was forced to leave Jefferson Starship and retired from national touring and big-name recording after he was badly injured in a car crash in 1978, Deadline reports. He went on to resume making albums and playing live in the '80s. Along with his stints in numerous bands, throughout his career, Barbata recorded with the likes of Linda Ronstadt, Johnny Rivers, Lee Michaels, Ry Cooder, and The Ever Brothers.