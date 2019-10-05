Candy Corn Tops Worst Candy of Halloween 2019, and Social Media Has Thoughts

Candy Corn is synonymous with Halloween, but the ubiquitous sugary treat was selected as the worst Halloween candy for 2019. It beat out several other candies adults like to toss in children’s Trick or Treat buckets, like Circus Peanuts, Tootsie Rolls, Bit-O-Honey and licorice. Candy Corn does have its fans, so many on social media were horrified by the survey results.

Back on Sept. 20, CandyStore.com looked at several best and worst lists from sites like BuzzFeed, Bon Apetit, Thrillist, Fox News and HuffPost to determine the worst Halloween candy. The site also combined the results from a survey of 30,000 customers.

“We put the best and worst candies into a spreadsheet,” CandyStore.com explained. “In Column A we had a number value. We weighted each list, so a candy that got listed as the worst gets 10 points, while one that ranks 10th worst gets one point. Same idea goes for the best list. We then tallied up the points and created our list.”

The list of Top 10 worst candies included Candy Corn, Circus Peanuts, Peanut Butter Kisses, Wax Cola Bottles, Necco Wafers, Tootsie Rolls, Smarties, licorice, Good & Plenty and Bit-O-Honey. Last year’s number one was Circus Peanuts.

CandyStore.com also published a list of the Top 10 best candies for Halloween, filled with name-brand favorites. The winner was Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, followed by Snickers, Twix, Kit Kat, M&Ms, Nerds, Butterfinger, Sour Patch Kids, Skittles and the Hershey Bar.

Candy Corn dates back to the late 1880s and usually come in yellow, orange and white colors. They are also available in other colors for different holidays.

After CandyStore.com released the results of their survey, hundreds of Candy Corn defenders took to Twitter to declare their love for it.

every year i go along w the candy corn jokes to be cool…but i secretly love em. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) October 3, 2019

i agree. candy corn is great https://t.co/JR2rVJXYBn — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) October 4, 2019

😩😩 I NEED THEM, I love candy corn pic.twitter.com/EvHaJEd9jp — Anything 4 selena🦋 (@selenaa_simone) October 4, 2019

Of course, there were also people who really do not like the the candy.

I know this is a divisive topic, but candy corn is gross (though not the worst candy). To go a step further, because I see where this trend is going, candy corn doesn’t belong on pizza. pic.twitter.com/M1lYZFFmiS — Bryan Boggiano (@Bryan_KnowsBest) October 5, 2019

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Candy Corn is absolutely disgusting. If you like Candy Corn, then please seek help immediately. That is all. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) October 3, 2019

idk who needs to hear this but candy corn is TRASHHHHH GARBAGE FOUL DISGUSTING — jayradda (@jayradda) October 4, 2019

Back in 2017, CandyStore.com released a list of the favorite Halloween candies for every state, based on 10 years of sales data. Candy Corn topped the sales charts in six states – Alabama, Idaho, Michigan, New Mexico, Rhode Island and South Carolina. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups only came out on top in Iowa, Kansas, Oregon and Wyoming.

These lists prove that none of us have the same taste buds, especially when it comes to candy.

Photo credit: H. Armstrong Roberts/Retrofile/Getty Images