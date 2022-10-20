Candy Corn Recall Hits as Halloween Nears

Arcade Snacks is recalling its candy corn, first releasing an announcement in late September. The timing is unfortunate with Halloween just around the corner and the popular candy usually becoming a staple for some. According to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) report, the brand included eggs not listed among the other ingredients – a dangerous undeclared allergen. The product was sold mostly in Massachusetts as well as one location in Connecticut.

The FDA reportedly contacted all of the retailers who sold Arcard Snacks candy corn, so it has now been taken off the shelves. However, customers who stocked up early may want to check their own candy stash. The recalled candy corn was sold in 15-ounce packages, and it had the UPC code 0 18586 00114 4. The "best by" date on each package was March 8, 2023. People with egg allergies could face serious health risks by eating this candy, including anaphylaxis or even death, in extreme cases.

This candy corn was sold at the Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut, as well as six retailers in Massachusetts. They are the Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Windfall Market in Falmouth, Donelan's Supermarkets and Foodies supermarkets. Consumers can return the candy for a full refund and contact Arcade Snacks via phone with additional questions at 1-508-832-6300.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall, but undeclared allergens can be dangerous. According to a report by The Mayo Clinic, eggs are one of the most common allergies among children, but most outgrow them at some point. If they don't, egg allergies can range widely from serious symptoms to mild ones.

Allergic reactions to eggs often manifest as skin irritation including hives or rashes. Other possible symptoms include nasal congestion or irritation, respiratory irritation similar to asthma including coughing, wheezing, chest tightness or shortness of breath, or digestive symptoms including cramps, nausea and vomiting.

In extreme cases, egg allergies can cause anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening. Those susceptible to anaphylactic shock may need to carry an emergency remedy such as an epi-pen. If you believe you are experiencing an allergic reaction, contact your doctor immediately.