Candy Corn Bud Light Seltzer? Company Seemingly Trolls Customers With Halloween Flavor

October is finally here, and the decades-long debate regarding whether candy corn is the best or the worst candy on the market is raging on, and Bud Light is throwing their favorable opinion in the ring. On Tuesday, the famed brand, which specializes in “American-style light lager beer,” hilarious announced the launch of Candy Corn Bud Light Seltzer, which thankfully just seems to be fun October prank.

Boasting a yellow, orange, and white can resembling the candy it is named after, Candy Corn Bud Light Seltzer is “a seltzer flavor literally everyone will love,” according to the brand, though not everyone seemed to agree. After the company shared the humorous image, dozens of comments poured in, proving that the candy corn debate is far from settled. Responding to the post, one person wrote, “I love y’all but i do not love this,” with another person adding, “you have gone too far.” However, a few people seemed to be a little more adventurous, with one person responding, “I’d try it! Can’t be worse than that one company that made a pretzel beer.” Somebody else declared that they will be “mad if this is a lie.”

https://twitter.com/budlight/status/1445819080888389633?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

While Candy Corn Bud Light Seltzer is likely just another October trick, the brand is feeling a little festive for fall. In early September, Bud Light announced the launch of a limited-time fall seasonal pack, which includes Apple Crisp, Pumpkin Spice, Maple Pear, and Toasted Marshmallow seltzers.

“Since launching Bud Light Seltzer, we have continued to disrupt the seltzer category by expanding our portfolio with unexpected and delicious flavors,” Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing, Bud Light, said in a press release. “We’re excited to bring our limited-edition Fall Flannel variety pack to the market, giving consumers a new innovation that is inspired by the season and perfect for all autumn occasions.”

Promising to “perfectly with all activities that come with the fall season,” the Bud Light Seltzer Fall Flannel variety pack features a fall-inspired plaid design and is available in 12 oz. slim can variety 12-packs nationwide. The variety pack hit store shelves on Sept. 6 and is set to be available through the end of October.