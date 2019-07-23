Bud Light Will Offer Free Beer to Any Alien ‘That Makes It out’ of Area 51 During Raid

Bud Light is offering the ultimate post-Area 51 raid relaxation: enjoying a beer with your newly acquired alien BFF. After stating that they would “like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring,” the “Storm Area 51” Facebook event, the beer company changed pace, formally announcing that they will offer a free drink to any alien that makes it out of the top-secret military base.

Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out. https://t.co/AOWOYL3Oyp — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

On Wednesday, Bud Light even offered a first-look at the free drink freed extraterrestrials will be sipping on: an Area 51 Special Edition beer that features alien-shaped head with a crown on the can with a message that reads “We know of no space beer by any other life form which is brewed and aged to be more refreshing” across the top.

According to the image, the beer offers a “crisp, clean finish, and a smooth drinkability.”

Area 51 Special Edition. 👽 pic.twitter.com/8wGbSLqY6r — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

The company even pledged to make the beer a reality should the tweet get 51,000 retweets. Currently, it sits at more than 15,000 retweets.

Those wanting to enjoy a beer with an alien will have to gather in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, roughly an hour outside of Area 51, on Friday, Sept. 20. They will then travel deep into the Nevada desert and to the military base, where they will “Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets.”

Currently, more than 1.5 million people have pledged to overrun the top-secret military base, making the group the second largest army in the world, overpowering the ranks of Russia’s, North Korea’s, the United States’, and India’s military and falling just behind China’s, which boasts 2,183,000 troops. An additional 1.2 million people have marked themselves as “interested” in attending the raid.

Not willing to risk your life to “see them aliens,” but still want to be part of the fun? The proposed raid is set to be live streamed on Facebook. On Sunday, Area 15, a retail and entertainment complex in Las Vegas, Nevada, promised to livestream the “raid” on Area 51 for those opting to stay at home.

Located in the Nevada desert near Groom Lake, Area 51 forms part of Nellis Air Force Complex and has long been the center of conspiracy theories surrounding its true purpose. Although he CIA officially acknowledged the existence of the base when they declassified documents detailing the history of both the U-2 and OXCART projects in 2013, the secrecy continuing to shroud Area 51 has continued to give way to further theories.