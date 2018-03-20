Burger King in Hot Water for Sign Promoting Drug Overdoses

A Burger King in Massachusetts has found itself in a bit of a pickle after receiving backlash for a sign that referenced drug overdosing.

“You are ONLY allowed ONE overdose and then you are banned from this establishment,” read the sign, which has since been taken down from the Worcester restaurant where it was located.

WBZ reports that police met with the manager of the location to discuss how they could help. The location has seen nine overdose incidents from September 2016 to September 2017, according to a report on MassLive.com.

This sign at a Burger King in #Worcester has some upset. What’s being done about it? The answer tonight on @wbz pic.twitter.com/2IuVl9iSLO — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) March 16, 2018

“It’s common knowledge, people do use those restrooms to do that sort of thing,” one customer said. “There have been overdoses in there.”

AdCare’s Georganna Koppermann said that addicts do tend to use public restrooms.

“We are in the midst of an opioid crisis and signs like this don’t help,” Koppermann said. “I think this sign really is a result of the stigma around addiction.”

Burger King said in a statement that the incident is being investigated.

“The actions of this Team Member were an isolated incident and do not reflect the Burger King brand values or the values of the Franchisee, who independently owns and operates this restaurant,” Burger King said in a statement. “The Franchisee is investigating this incident thoroughly and will take the actions they believe are appropriate.”

