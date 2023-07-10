Crumbl Cookies Just Changed Its Menu

Cookie lovers heading to Crumble Cookies beginning Monday are in for a bit of a change. On Friday, the chain announced major changes to its menu affect its rotating menu of available cookies and the beloved Classic Pink Sugar cookie, which has served as a mainstay option since Crumbl's inception.

While the Classic Pink Sugar cookie has been the only cookie available alongside the rotating lineup, under the menu update, the sugar cookie will no longer be available every week. Instead, Crumbl is moving its Classic Pink Sugar cookie to its ever-changing rotating menu, meaning it will only appear on the menu "a few times per year," Crumbl confirmed. In its place, Crumbl will alternate on a bi-weekly basis between the Milk Chocolate Chip and Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk cookies.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS! You spoke. We listened! We’re switching things up on the next season of Crumbl Weekly Menu. pic.twitter.com/z5wOi1HbNH — Crumbl Cookies (@CrumblCookies) July 6, 2023

According to Crumbl, the changes were made after reviewing customer feedback from online reviews, social media engagement and the Cookie Journal. However, the menu change, which officially went into effect Monday, was not immediately met with the best reactions. Commenting on Crumbl's Instagram post announcing the menu change, one person wrote, "Not removing pink sugar. This is a travesty!!!! Who voted for this?" Somebody else commented, "the people want pink sugar," with a third person asking, "who the heck voted classic pink off the weekly menu?!?!"

Co-founded by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl opened its first store in Logan, Utah in 2017. The company has since grown, with stores popping up nationwide and also in Canada, Crumbl offering visitors with a sweet tooth plenty of sugary confections. Crumbl's rotating menu of cookies includes over 200 flavors. The lineup includes everything from Muddy Buddy to Biscoff Lava to Funfetti, and even Pumpkin Pie. Other cookie flavors featured are Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Caramel, Hazelnut Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, S'mores, and dozens more.

"Our cookies are delicious and take any celebration to the next level. We offer takeout, local delivery, curbside pickup, nationwide shipping, and catering. When it comes to celebrating with friends and family, we want Crumbl there to make it even sweeter," McGowan says of the company on its website, with Hemsley adding, "our catering cookies are perfect for dressing up all kinds of gatherings. We also have delivery and digital gifting options, which help friends, families, and loved ones to connect from afar."