Burger King Selling 100 Chicken Nuggets for $10

Burger King is rolling out a whopper of a deal for chicken nugget lovers.

Beginning on Thursday, customers stopping by the home of the Whopper hoping to get their hands on crispy chicken nuggets can order 10-piece order for just $1 at participating locations nationwide, according to PEOPLE. That deal slashes the price from $2.99 for a 10-piece order, bringing the price of a single chicken nugget to just 10 cents.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Those hoping to enjoy their nuggets in the comfort of their own home without having to venture out to pick up their order are in luck, as Burger King has also partnered with Postmates to offer a 100-piece chicken nuggets for $10 plus free delivery with the code NUGGS. The limited-time offer is only available in in restaurants located in Los Angeles, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale.

burger king and postmates are doing 100 chicken nuggets for $10 PLUS free delivery. i’m gonna get it delivered then go to the spa with my 100 chicken nuggets and have the best sunday everrrrrr — cindy (@CINClNDY) October 11, 2018

For those doing the math, that still means that customers can get their hands on the 100-piece chicken nuggets for $10 by ordering 10 orders of the 10-piece chicken nuggets at $1 per order.

This could feed my younger siblings for a week! Save me and my family from cooking! — Keith Adams Jr. (@BigBrother1988) October 10, 2018

Burger King is far from the only fast food chain to go big or go home when it comes to chicken nuggets. McDonald’s restaurants in Japan briefly offered a bucketful of their highly coveted golden Chicken McNuggets.

The bucket, boasting a total of 48 crispy, golden chicken nuggets, will be available at McDonald’s restaurants beginning on Dec. 1. The bucket is part of a promotion with the J-Pop group NGT 48. The buckets also come with 10 total BBQ sauce and mustard dipping sauce packets and feature two different designs.

In September, fast food chain Chick-fil-A got in on the chicken nugget loving fun by offering free eight-piece chicken nuggets to any guests who ordered through the mobile app. The chain previously gave away a free entrée of choice to any customer who dressed like a cow on Cow Appreciation Day.