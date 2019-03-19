Burger King Launches Coffee Subscription Service for $5 Per Month

Burger King is making it cheaper for coffee lovers to get their caffeine fixes and revving up the competition with McDonald’s and coffee powerhouse Starbucks.

The beloved fast food chain may be best known for its Whoppers, but it is quickly making a name for itself in the world of all things coffee, on Friday introducing a coffee subscription service that will allow customers a daily cup of hot coffee for a total of $5 per month.

The subscription only covers the regular hot brewed coffee at participating locations, which typically cost $1, meaning that the $5 subscription is worth $30 or $31 if used daily throughout the month. In total, customers can get 365 small cups of coffee for just $60 per year, which is the equivalent of spending about 16 cents per cup.

“We continue to leverage technology to enhance our guests experience in our restaurants,” Chris Finazzo, Burger King’s president for North America President, said in a statement to USA Today. “We are proud to launch our own subscription service where guests can now enjoy a hot cup of coffee every day for just $5 a month.”

Available through the fast food chain’s mobile app, the subscription service is available to those in the continental United States. Those residing in Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico are not eligible for the subscription service.

To sign up for the subscription, customers simply need to download and navigate to the Burger King app, where they will be able to sign up and redeem their daily coffee. The subscription can only be redeemed via the app and picked up in-person at participating Burger King restaurants.

Burger King’s new coffee subscription service follows on the heels of the launch of the BK Café, the chain’s own take on McDonald’s McCafe. The line of freshly brewed premium coffee, specialty iced coffees, and frappes includes a total of six different beverages, all of which begin with 100 percent Arabica beans.

Along with freshly brewed Arabica bean coffee as well as a decaf version of the chain’s Arabica bean coffee, the BK Café menu also boasts the Iced Vanilla Coffee, the Iced Mocha Frappe, the Mocha Frappe, and the Caramel Frappe.

The chain’s push into coffee follows the success of fast food competitor McDonald’s McCafe line of coffee drinks, which was established in 1993 and generated 15 percent of the total McDonalds revenue by 2003 and was named the Biggest Chain in Australia and New Zealand.