Burger King Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Mozzarella Sticks

Burger King fans, rejoice!

The fast food chain has announced that it will be bringing back its fan-favorite mozzarella sticks, sharing the glorious news on Instagram on Monday.

“it’s pronounced *italian hands* mozzarella sticks,” the chain captioned a photo of the cheesy side. “now available at BK.”

Fine print in the photo made sure to let customers know that the mozzarella sticks will be available for a limited time only at participating Burger King locations.

Fans were thrilled about the news, with one exclaiming, “Shut The Front Door!!”

“Best mozzarella sticks in the game,” added a second, while a third commented, “So delicious.”

Some people shared that they’d rather have other limited edition items make a return.

“Veery close, but NOT MAC AND CHEETOS #bringbackmacandcheetos,” implored one.

Another comment read, “yall shouldve never took them away ! hope yall keep cheese tots !”

“You guys should consider possibly bringing back the Sourdough King,” someone else wrote.

The mozzarella sticks come in a pack of four and are served with marinara dipping sauce. According to Burger King’s website, one serving clocks in at 380 calories, 15g of protein, 31g of carbohydrates and 22g of fat, and Chew Boom shares that the sticks “feature mozzarella cheese coated in an Italian-style seasoned breading, crispy-fried until golden brown and served hot and melty.”

Burger King’s mozzarella sticks are regularly available at the chain’s international locations and have made a few limited runs in the United States.

In addition to the mozzarella sticks, Burger King added two other items to its menu including a French Toast Sandwich and Twix Milkshake, both of which are also limited items.

The Twix Milkshake starts with vanilla soft serve blended with Twix pieces and vanilla syrup all capped off with whipped topping, while the French Toast Sandwich “offers a choice of sausage, bacon, or ham served with egg and American cheese between two pieces of sweet French Toast,” according to Food & Wine.

“sweet or savory breakfast?” Burger King asked alongside a recent photo of the sandwich. “we solved the biggest morning question with a sandwich — introducing the new French Toast Sandwich.”

