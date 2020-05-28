Why Burger King Is Being 'Canceled' on Twitter Right Now
Burger King is being "canceled" on Twitter right now, and the reason people are coming for the fast food restaurant will probably make you laugh. A Twitter user tweeted to the burger-joint, asking what "yalls favorite Taylor Swift song" is. Burger King replied, "The one about her ex."
The user has a private account, but once a screenshot of the exchange began to make the rounds, other users started up a hashtag for the "Burger King Is Over Party." One user quipped, "Please tell me we’re not out here cancelling a fast food joint over THIS girl it’s a joke." The user added, "Y’all need a ladder bc this is a REACH." Someone else jokingly pleaded, "Please don’t cancel Burger King" because "it’s the only fast food place near me." Scroll down to read more hilarious #BurgerKingIsOverParty tweets!
This entire #BurgerKingIsOverParty situation is fantastic pic.twitter.com/sdmie8vFdp— YooItsXtra (@YooItsXtra) May 27, 2020
#BurgerKingIsOverParty is trending because they said this and all I have to say is one thing.
I’m craving Burger King. pic.twitter.com/3FFXNuxppR— DJ PICKLE JUICE (@DJPickleJ) May 27, 2020
Bro I’m about to go get a Whopper, Burger King is fucking savage and I love it#BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/GFfkv9InRJ— Riverdude Covers (@RiverdudeCovers) May 28, 2020
You thought Alicia Fox stans were annoying. Taylor Swift stans are trying to get Burger King cancelled over this. #BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/4zXu4YLG7M— SW - The Latest Wrestling News (@SlicedWrestling) May 27, 2020
Swiftes trying cancel Burger King with every account they have #burgerkingisoverpartyMay 27, 2020
We would never. #BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/WOUt3vbX8O— ρ (@ifiwereuuu) May 27, 2020
SWIFTIES ARE A DIFFERENT BREED OMG #BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/1L4I4Baetf— Logan | RED stan (@alltoologan13) May 27, 2020
Anyone remotely popular: haha Taylor Swi-
Swifties:#BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/tsl1rGmdlU— Cola (@VeryCherryCola) May 27, 2020
so you’re telling me swifties want to cancel a fast food restaurant? y’all are bored and it shows #BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/l6ozIWYZ4M— Alex~ blm (@alex_too_well) May 27, 2020
Be like Wendy’s and stream Its nice to have a friend if you’re against slvt-shaming ✨#burgerkingisoverparty #LoverStreamingPartyIndia pic.twitter.com/vLo7wjsON0— Hana (@MissAmericHANA) May 27, 2020
I think we can all agree that #burgerkingisoverparty pic.twitter.com/Fms7HzvEQ6— Kirthan #RIPKobe24✨ (@well1321) May 27, 2020
Let's get one thing straight #BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/aVsBEJQ7jD— 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) May 27, 2020
PLSS Not McDonalds cancelling Burger King too the girls are fighting #BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/vVfJK793l7— Cameron (@swiftiforit) May 27, 2020
Wendy's >>>>> Burger Flop #BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/S5eXzG6gJ8— Giselle 🇲🇽 LOVER FEST WEST N2 PIT 1💖 (@GisiLovesTaylor) May 27, 2020
HAHAHAHAHAHHAHA— @rodrigosprofile (@rodrigosprofile) May 27, 2020
Please Taylor fans, this answer was epic #BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/St94AaE6L5
All the jokers dressing up as kings#BurgerKingisOverParty pic.twitter.com/wkM03qa1LX— 𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮, John (@13DearJohn) May 27, 2020
: Sees #BurgerKingIsOverParty :— Will Sterrett #MaskOn🎙️ (@OnAirWill) May 27, 2020
: Sees the reason it's trending :
: Craves Burger King : pic.twitter.com/zw90lioA59
#BurgerKingIsOverParty is trending. Why you may ask? Over this tweet.....we’re experiencing a global pandemic and Mf’ers are cancelling fast food chains over shit like this.....🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/Iaa4cef8R0— Fuzzy💫 (@playboifuzzy) May 27, 2020
Swifties are so bored that we’re out here cancelling a burger joint lmao
Taylor give us Cruel Summer we are losing it #BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/u9Q6B9pagi— Hana (@MissAmericHANA) May 27, 2020
Ok seriously we need to trend #BlackLifesMatter but I’m also down for #BurgerKingIsOverParty. You can come for my wig but not Taylor , nah-ah girl. @BurgerKing pic.twitter.com/skjFZkd1WA— 𝓛❤︎𝓿𝓮𝓻 (@100donutspeechs) May 28, 2020
And they said swifties have no impact #burgerkingisoverparty pic.twitter.com/x3xNbL5AfM— 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓵 🔪 Taylor+Halsey (@ChantHalsey) May 27, 2020