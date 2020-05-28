Why Burger King Is Being 'Canceled' on Twitter Right Now

Burger King is being "canceled" on Twitter right now, and the reason people are coming for the fast food restaurant will probably make you laugh. A Twitter user tweeted to the burger-joint, asking what "yalls favorite Taylor Swift song" is. Burger King replied, "The one about her ex."

The user has a private account, but once a screenshot of the exchange began to make the rounds, other users started up a hashtag for the "Burger King Is Over Party." One user quipped, "Please tell me we’re not out here cancelling a fast food joint over THIS girl it’s a joke." The user added, "Y’all need a ladder bc this is a REACH." Someone else jokingly pleaded, "Please don’t cancel Burger King" because "it’s the only fast food place near me." Scroll down to read more hilarious #BurgerKingIsOverParty tweets!