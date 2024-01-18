Burger King Selling Breakfast Sandwiches for 1 Cent

If you're looking for a cheap breakfast, you can have it your way at Burger King. The fast food joint is making headlines for the penny breakfast sandwiches. PEOPLE reports that in celebration of National Croissant Day, foodies can score a "croissan'wich." On Jan. 30, Burger King customers can purchase the sandwich for 1 cent. The breakfast delight has been a popular buy among its consumers. Options include a sausage patty, bacon or ham with eggs and American cheese on a croissant. There's also something for those who want more and can order a double sausage, egg and cheese croissan'wich, or even the fully loaded croissan'wich that comes with more protein in eat sandwich.

Only Burger King's loyalty program members will have access to the deal. But there is one requirement: the customer must place an order of at least $1 online or through the Burger King app or online at BK.com during regular breakfast hours. The offer doesn't apply to delivery.

It's not the only promo happening this month. Burger King will also celebrate National Pie Day on Jan. 23. Loyalty program members can get a free Hershey Sundae Pie. The $1 purchase minimum also applies to that promo.

There's a ton of food perks happening in fast-food and casual dining spots nationwide. For sandwich and soup lovers, Panera is celebrating National Soup Month this January with $1 soup deals. Customers can purchase a cup of soup for $1 when purchased with an entree. To get the deal, customers must use the code SOUP when placing an online order.

Panera is also rolling out two new Sourdough Melts: the Bacon Avocado Melt and the Southwest Chicken Melt. On Jan. 17, 1,000 free Sourdough Melts will be available on the Panera app with code BREADSOGOOD, with no purchase necessary, but customers must be a MyPanera member to get the deal.