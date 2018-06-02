Buffalo Wild Wings Twitter Account Hacked, Posts Vile Tweets

Buffalo Wild Wings found itself on the receiving end of a Twitter hack on Friday night, and the results were anything but family-friendly.

The hacker posted a stream of tweets in a manner of minutes that ranged from crude to incredibly racist.

Hey @BWWings, you may want to look into this, ASAP 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/tknHft1xqv — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) June 1, 2018

The restaurant chain was eventually able to regain control of its account and deleted the tweets, leaving no mention of the interaction. But they weren’t fast enough to stop other social media users from noticing, and jokes at the expense of the restaurant started flying quickly.

Numerous jokes mentioned Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet from Monday that caused the cancellation of her sitcom Roseanne

Congrats to Roseanne on her new job as Buffalo Wild Wings’ social media director — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 1, 2018

“Congrats to Roseanne on her new job as Buffalo Wild Wings’ social media director,” one Twitter user wrote.

Can’t believe Rosanne hacked Buffalo Wild Wings twitter account — Drakes illegitimate son 🐝🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) June 1, 2018

“Can’t believe Roseanne hacked Buffalo Wild Wings’ twitter account,” wrote another.

Buffalo Wild Wings is about to claim they accidentally ate some boneless ambien. pic.twitter.com/ySIHG57Ypp — Kyle Ayers (@kyleayers) June 1, 2018

“Buffalo Wild Wings is about to claim they accidentally ate some boneless ambien,” wrote a third, referencing Barr’s excuse that the drug somehow influenced her to write the tweet.

It’s all fun and games until the Buffalo Wild Wings social media intern wins his first primary. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) June 2, 2018

“It’s all fun and games until the Buffalo Wild Wings social media intern wins his first primary,” New Yorker reporter Ronan Farrow tweeted.

Buffalo Wild Wings CEO when he found out the social media intern made the Twitter password “BuffaloWildWings” pic.twitter.com/ECcWNJK69g — Leednetsov (@pc_leed) June 1, 2018

“Buffalo Wild Wings CEO when he found out the social media intern made the Twitter password “BuffaloWildWings,” a Twitter user wrote, using the LeBron James meme from Game 1 of the NBA Finals that went viral on Friday night.

If you thought you needed the work week to end, you could be the Buffalo Wild Wings PR team right now. Twitter cleanup on aisle nine… — Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports) June 1, 2018

“It you thought you needed the work week to end, you could be the Buffalo Wild Wings PR team right now. Twitter cleanup on aisle nine…” a Twitter user wrote.

Speaking in terms of public relations, a spokesperson for the restaurant gave a comment about the incident on Friday night to Fortune.

“Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitter account was hacked,” the statement read. “We’re sorry that our fans had to see those awful posts, which obviously did not come from us. We are in touch with our Twitter representatives and will pursue the appropriate action against the individuals involved.”