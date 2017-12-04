Bud Light Introduces New Flavor, Updates Classic Brew Bottle

New line extension coming from #BudLight – Get ready to be introduced to Bud Light Orange 🍺🍊 #beer pic.twitter.com/41VHPQcXvi — Mark Gallo (@guhlo) December 4, 2017

The Anheuser-Busch has just revealed a new flavor of Bud Light that will land soon, and they also revealed a stylistic update to one of their classic brews.

Bud Light Orange will be landing in stores everywhere in the near future, and the company has updated the label for Bud Light Lime to match that of the new Bud Light Orange look.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to My Beer Buzz, Bud Light Orange is a light lager that is brewed using actual orange peels and other natural citrus flavoring. Additionally, it will “remain at 4.2%-AbV & 142 calories per 12oz serving.”

The Bud Light Lime won’t be changing recipe or anything but will see it’s label design updated to the same as Bud Light Orange, only with a green tint.

Interestingly, back in early October, Twitter user Sean Dougherty tweeted out that he had “insider information” that Bud Light Orange was going to happen.

The new direction with orange is certainly an interesting one, as it appears Anheuser-Busch is hoping to better compete with brewers such as Blue Moon and Shock Top who both brew very popular orange-flavored Belgian White beers.

No word at this time when these new bottles will be rolled out, as the company does not appear to have officially unveiled those details as of yet.