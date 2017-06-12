Brutal Cheap Shot Leaves Fighter Knocked Out Cold, Other With Broken Jaw

Whether it’s MMA, UFC, or just good old-fashioned boxing, there’s no doubt that ring fighters are some of the toughest people to walk the earth, considering they take quite the pummeling on a regular basis. Sometimes, though, matches don’t quite go as planned.

Take this bout at Glory 42 in Paris, for example, where, as reported by TMZ, the fight ended in a clear knockout, but the show wasn’t over.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a video of the match between Murthel Groenhart and Harut Grigorian, Grigorian can be seen inexplicably just walking away, back to his corner presumably, in the middle of the round.

Groenhart, not wasting time to second guess, takes advantage of the situation and lays a brutal punch to Grigorian’s face that knocks him out cold.

See The Video Here

Grigorian goes down hard and his head bounces off the bottom rope before his body lands backside down on the mat. If you had to take bets on whether or not he is unconscious, the safest bet would be on “not.”

Rightfully seeing this as a victory, Groenhart heads back to his corner to relish in his accomplishment. That, however, turns out to be fleeting.

Up Next: UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson Slams Ronda Rousey, You Lost ‘Grow The F*** Up’

Almost as soon as he gets to his stool, fans rush the ring and start pounding on him with their bare fists, which reportedly left him with a broken jaw.

Thankfully, officials and trainers pulled them all off and kicked them out.

In the end, after the dust settled, Groenhart was declared the winner by way of knockout. As if there was any question.

More: UFC Champion Wants To Fight Kevin Owens