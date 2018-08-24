Brush Fire Spreads Across Maui as Hurricane Lane Barrels Towards Hawaii

A brush fire has begun spreading across the island of Maui as Hurricane Lane continues to barrel towards Hawaii.

According to CNN, the fire was discovered early Friday morning, and is reported to cover about three or four acres of land.

Residents in the area have been evacuated, and there are no reports of the fire causing injury or death at this time.

One person who had a clear view of the smoke from the fire, shared a photo of it on Twitter and explained that what was pictured was the fire and had nothing to do with Hurricane Lane.

So this is currently happening on our last day in Maui…and no I’m not talking about #HurricaneLane it’s a fire in Lahaina @Hawaii_EMA @CountyofMaui @mauipd best wishes first responders pic.twitter.com/JJjSyvSVfy — Stephen Lai (@slaiguy) August 24, 2018

As mentioned, the fire comes just as the island state braces to be hit with Hurricane Lane, which was recently downgraded to a category 2 level storm.

Hurricane Lane dipped from a powerful Category 3 storm to a still-strong Category 2 on Friday as it churned slowly near Hawaii, sending prolonged rain to the islands. //t.co/L7zdX1l93J pic.twitter.com/gOwh9PJMap — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 24, 2018

Hurricane Lane is expected to pummel Hawaii with substantial amounts of rain that could be potentially life-threatening.

The state’s governor has even reportedly recommend that residents have at least two weeks worth of food, water, and essentials prepared in the event that they face a dire situation.

BREAKING It’s just after 4am here on Maui and this is the view from our hotel — a wildfire is being driven by Hurricane Lane, forcing the evacuation of a storm shelter.#HurricaneLane #Lane pic.twitter.com/6apoWQP4Jd — James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) August 24, 2018

The New York Times reports that the storm was initially categorized as a level 5 hurricane — which would indicate the potential to reach winds above 155 miles an hour — but luckily that is not the strength at which it will hit Hawaii.

5am: #Lane has slowed the a crawl this morning as is continues northward toward Maui and Honolulu Counties. Gusty winds are being felt along leeward areas already this morning. Honolulu Int’l recorded a 43mph gust just before 5am. Continue to monitor //t.co/YJ5m2u0zl8 #hiwx pic.twitter.com/scmDxpI8tB — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) August 24, 2018

There is currently no reported time on when Hurricane Lane is expected to make landfall, but preliminary rainfall has caused officials to issue flash flood warnings.