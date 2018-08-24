Trending

Brush Fire Spreads Across Maui as Hurricane Lane Barrels Towards Hawaii

A brush fire has begun spreading across the island of Maui as Hurricane Lane continues to barrel towards Hawaii.

According to CNN, the fire was discovered early Friday morning, and is reported to cover about three or four acres of land.

Residents in the area have been evacuated, and there are no reports of the fire causing injury or death at this time.

One person who had a clear view of the smoke from the fire, shared a photo of it on Twitter and explained that what was pictured was the fire and had nothing to do with Hurricane Lane.

As mentioned, the fire comes just as the island state braces to be hit with Hurricane Lane, which was recently downgraded to a category 2 level storm.

Hurricane Lane is expected to pummel Hawaii with substantial amounts of rain that could be potentially life-threatening.

The state’s governor has even reportedly recommend that residents have at least two weeks worth of food, water, and essentials prepared in the event that they face a dire situation.

The New York Times reports that the storm was initially categorized as a level 5 hurricane — which would indicate the potential to reach winds above 155 miles an hour — but luckily that is not the strength at which it will hit Hawaii.

There is currently no reported time on when Hurricane Lane is expected to make landfall, but preliminary rainfall has caused officials to issue flash flood warnings.

