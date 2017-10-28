Bruce Paddock Pleads Not Guilty to Heinous Crime, Asks for Supervised Release

Bruce Paddock, the brother of domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock, has entered a not guilty plea to child pornography charges.

Bruce, 58, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography and 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to Crime Watch Daily. More than 600 images were said to have been found on his computer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The accused also claimed he had not been able to reach his attorney since he was imprisoned. He was instead represented by a public defender.

Up Next: Las Vegas Shooter’s Brother Reportedly Set up Booby Traps to Thwart Police

The defender requested that Bruce be granted supervised release due to medical concerns. Bruce apparently has had four back surgeries and uses a wheelchair.

The judge said she would not grant immediate release, but will review the claim and hold a bail hearing on Friday. Paddock was reportedly displeased and shook his head in response to the decision.

Bruce was taken into custody at an assisted living home in North Hollywood, California, after police were tipped off about his crimes and whereabouts. He had reportedly set up booby traps and surveillance on his property to thwart authorities.

More: Here’s What the Las Vegas Shooter’s Internet Searches Reveal

Investigators reportedly found the pornography in a Sun Valley, California, auto shop that Bruce had been squatting in.

He was previously arrested for arson, burglary and criminal threats and was also wanted for several violations including a 2014 vandalism charge.