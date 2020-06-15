Brother of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan Says He's 'Broken' After Their Remains Are Found

Colby Ryan, the oldest son of Lori Vallow and older brother of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, is "broken" after authorities confirmed over the weekend that his siblings' bodies had been discovered on Chad Daybell's property. Breaking his silence on his now-private Instagram account after learning of their deaths, Ryan expressed his heartbreak at their loss in an emotional message directed at JJ and Tylee.

Sharing a number of photos of his siblings, according to the Post-Register, Ryan said that he didn't "even know how to start this" and went on to address the post to his "even know how to start this." Writing that "the only peace I have is knowing you are in paradise," Ryan said that he was "broken" over their deaths and the realization that he would "not see (your) beautiful faces, hear your voices. Or know that I can't hug you or see you kills me." Ryan promised that he "will never let anyone forget" JJ and Tylee and said that he has "prayed that I could be with you again, and one day that will be true."

Ryan went on to call his siblings' deaths "a nightmare," adding that it feels "unreal." He recalled how the JJ and Tylee, just 7 and 17, had "touched so many lives" and "impacted so many people," something he said "will never go away." He said that he "will carry you every day and everywhere I go" and promised that his daughter "will always know how lucky she is to have you both watching over her.

"Tylee And Joshua. I will never be able to express my love for you," he concluded. "But know this, I'm still here for you. I will always wish I could have traded places with you. But I'll never let you be forgotten. With all of my love to you both. Forever you're in our hearts."

Tylee and JJ's remains were discovered on their stepfather's Rexburg, Idaho property on June 9 after Rexburg police officers, Fremont County deputies, and FBI agents executed a search warrant. On Saturday, the Rexburg Police Department announced that the medical examiner’s office had positively identified the remains as those of the children, who had initially gone missing in September of 2019. Tylee had last been seen on Sept. 8 on a family trip to Yellowstone National Park and JJ at school in Idaho just a few days later. They were reported missing in late November, sparking the months-long investigation.

Vallow has been charged with felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order for failing to produce the children. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Daybell, meanwhile, has been charged with two counts of destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence. He has not yet entered a plea.