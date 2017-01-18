Britney Spears Starts Her Morning With Some Serious Moves

Talk about an active morning!

Britney Spears took to social media on Monday to share a bit of her morning workout, posting a photo of herself doing an impressive handstand with her legs in a split while rocking a black sports bra and gray shorts.

“Good morning!” Spears captioned the snap. “May you all have a blessed day.”

Good morning! May you all have a blessed day A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 19, 2016 at 9:19am PST

The mom of two has previously shared similarly gravity-defying stunts on social media, sharing another handstand photo in July. She also gave fans a peek at her off-stage dance moves in a video shared in September.

I love handstands! A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 7, 2016 at 5:41pm PDT

It’s been a while since I’ve cut loose A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 18, 2016 at 5:36pm PDT

