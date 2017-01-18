Britney Spears Starts Her Morning With Some Serious Moves

Talk about an active morning!
Britney Spears took to social media on Monday to share a bit of her morning workout, posting a photo of herself doing an impressive handstand with her legs in a split while rocking a black sports bra and gray shorts.
“Good morning!” Spears captioned the snap. “May you all have a blessed day.”
The mom of two has previously shared similarly gravity-defying stunts on social media, sharing another handstand photo in July. She also gave fans a peek at her off-stage dance moves in a video shared in September.
This story first appeared on Womanista.
Featured image credit: Getty/Frazer Harrison