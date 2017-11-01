University Student Faces Charges After Contaminating Roommate’s Belongings

A former student has been charged with criminal mischief and breach of peace after boasting online about contaminating her roommate’s belongings with bodily fluids.

The Washington Post reports former University of Hartford freshman Brianna Brochu has been charged after racist posts were discovered on Instagram stating she rubbed her dirty tampons on her roommate’s backpack and put her toothbrush in “places where the sun doesn’t shine.”

After her roommate moved out, Brochu wrote posts detailing everything she had done to torment her roommate, Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe.

“Finally did it yo girl got rid of her roommate!!” Brochu allegedly wrote on Instagram. “After 1 1/2 month of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons oh her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine, and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie.”

Brochu also went on to brag about how she “licked her roommate’s plate, fork and spoon.” But the 18-year-old, who was arrested Saturday, told police that “anything else she bragged about on social media was a lie in an attempt to ‘appear funny.’”

In a video shared to Facebook, Rowe said that she suffered “severe throat pain” due to Brochu’s constant attacks.

Many took to social media calling the ordeal Rowe suffered a “hate crime,” and used the hashtag, “Justice For Jazzy” as a way to bring attention to the matter.

#JusticeForJazzy call me crazy but 2nd degree breach of peace & crim mischief is NOT severe enough. This is what we call, “white privilege” — KEIA 😘❤💕 (@MYKEIA) November 1, 2017

Pure racist evil does this! I’m so sorry these crude, disgusting actions were done to you by this vile girl. Karma and #JusticeForJazzy — Nana 🍂🍁🍂 (@Nanny2V) November 1, 2017

#JusticeForJazzy because no student in 2017 should have to worry about hate crimes on their own campus @UofHartford shame on you. — Alex! (@ewans_mcgregor) November 1, 2017

The school reports Brochu is no longer a student at the University of Hartford, calling her behavior “reprehensible and does not reflect the values of our institution.”

“Let me also be clear that I am confident the University has taken all steps to pursue this matter seriously, and will continue to do so,” University of Hartford president Gregory Woodward said.

He added “racism and hatred will not be tolerated on this campus. Period.”

