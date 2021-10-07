Brian Laundrie Search Leaves Online Sleuths With Wild Rumor About a Bunker, His Parent’s Flower Garden

The prolonged search for the prime suspect in the case of Gabby Petito‘s death, her ex-fiancé Brian Laundrie, has lead to a boom In online conspiracy theories. Laundrie has been on the run since Sept. 13, when he allegedly went on a nature hike and hasn’t been seen since. TikTok has been a major source of conspiracy theories about Laundrie’s whereabouts, and the latest is the belief that he is living in a bunker beneath his parents’ Florida home.

Radar Online reported on the circulating theory based on video taken by a drone camera of people who are allegedly Christopher and Roberta Laundrie gardening in their backyard at their home in North Port. In the video, the woman alleged to be Roberta Is seen hunched over a flower bed using a gardening tool.

“When Roberta reaches down in the garden it looks like a hand comes up and she gives them something,” wrote one person online. “Is it possible that Brian is living underground on their property!?!?” Another person focused on the original footage. “This is the original TikTok video,” they explained, attaching the original clip. “I saved it and cropped and zoomed in. You can clearly see something if you just zoom in on the video.” Others pointed out something mysterious on the lawn. “What’s the box in the middle of the yard??? A staircase to the bunker?” someone wrote.

Petito went missing in late August while she and Laundrie were chronicling a cross-country trip in their white 2012 Ford Transit Connect Van for their social media pages. On Sept. 1, Laundrie arrived at his parents’ home without Petito. Ten days later, Petito’s family in New York reported her missing after they had not heard from her in weeks. Petito’s remains were found at Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming on Sept. 19, and a preliminary autopsy found her manner of death was a homicide. Laundrie, who has been named as a person of interest in Petito’s death, is wanted for arrest after he was indicted on a federal charge of alleged debit card fraud. North Port police and the FBI have been searching Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County for Laundrie, but have been unsuccessful so far.