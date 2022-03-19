Retired FBI Agent Has Wild Theory on Death of Brian Laundrie

Months after the close of the Brian Laundrie manhunt in the weake of the murder of ex-girlfriend Gabby Petito. For most, the case is closed after Laundrie killed himself in Carlton Reserve back in October. But according to WFLA Channel 8 in Florida, one retired FBI agent still has their questions about the circumstances behind the death.

23-year-old Laundrie had left a confession behind, admitting to killing his 22-year-old ex in Wyoming before traveling home to Florida and to his eventual demise in the environmental park near North Port. His autopsy confirmed he died by suicide using a .38 caliber revolver, the bullet buried in six inches of soil around 50 to 60 feet from the remains.

“Carnivore activity” had helped to scatter Laundrie’s body and skeleton, though it was “near complete,” according to WFLA. But for Jennifer Coffindaffer, a 25-year retired FBI veteran, she was bothered by certain aspects of the case and Laundrie’s manner of death.

A big sticking point for the retired investigator was the addition that Laundrie had killed himself with his left hand, ignoring the fact that he was “right hand dominant.”

“That was bothersome,” Coffindaffer said. “Because it does not fit with a right-handed person committing suicide with their off hand.” Her doubt presents three potential theories, in her opinion. One is that Laundrie was ambidextrous and could use both hands equally. If not that, she feels Laundrie used the left hand “because he was holding something like a picture in his right hand.”

It’s the third theory that is likely to land in the more conspiracy-laden avenues of the internet, saying that Laundrie was assisted in his suicide. “I’m not a conspiracy theorist at all but I cannot ignore facts, nor can I ignore statistics. And statistics would say a predominantly right-handed person does not commit suicide with their left hand,” she said. “To me, the case doesn’t end because it ends with a question mark. How or why did he use his non-dominant hand to shoot himself.”

She also noted how the “social media sleuths” would treat the story as if it was still active, but they would need some civil intervention to receive additional evidence. As of publication, the next of kin has ownership of the items found with Laundrie and any other evidence from the investigation.