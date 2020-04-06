BP Giving 50 Cent Per Gallon Gas Discount to Hospital Staff, First Responders During Coronavirus Pandemic

BP is offering fuel discounts to first responders, nurses, doctors and hospital staff amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, the company announced that those medical personnel working the frontlines of the pandemic would receive a discount of 50 cents off per gallon when they fill up at BP or Amoco gas stations in the United States throughout the month of April.

“We’re honored to support the health workers and first responders who are on the frontline of keeping our communities safe,” Richard Harding, the senior vice president of marketing and sales for BP’s North America fuels business, said in a statement. “We’re here to help keep them moving so they can continue their life-saving work.”

To receive the discount, first responders and health care workers must register online at bp.com/localheroes. They will be asked to verify their identity through the website ID.me. Once employment is verified, they will receive a code to enter at the pump before filling up.

Beginning on April 6, ampm stores, a convenience store brand owned by BP, will be offering first responders and health care workers free coffee, fountain drinks, or hot dogs as well as discounted meal bundles to those in need.

The actions are just the latest that BP has taken in light of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 1 million people globally.

“All over our planet we are seeing tremendous acts of kindness in response to the Coronavirus pandemic,” Chief executive officer Bernard Looney said. “We are pulling together as a global community in a massive way to beat the health threat that has turned our world upside down. In BP, our team is working to keep the world supplied with energy while at the same time rallying behind our new purpose – to improve people’s lives (as well as helping the world get to net zero) – and I am hearing amazing stories about how colleagues are stepping up to help their families, neighbours and communities. In these sometimes dark and difficult times, these stories are small but powerful lights along the road leading us back to more normal times.”

In a similar move to what is being done in the United States, Air BP announced that it would be providing free fuel to fly the helicopters of four air ambulance charities in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, BP Turkey announced that it would be donating free fuel to Istanbul’s state ambulances throughout April.

On Monday, the company announced that it would be “joining forces with Mind, making one of our biggest charitable donations ever” as the coronavirus outbreak leads to a surge in mental health crises.