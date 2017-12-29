Boy Crushed to Death in Christmas Eve Treehouse Collapse

Tragedy struck a Texas family over the holidays when their 4-year-old son was killed due to a freak treehouse-collapsing accident on Christmas Eve.

Kade Contreras of Cleveland, Texas, was playing in the backyard at one of his family member’s homes when the structure reportedly came crashing down. The young boy was directly in the path of the debris and was crushed by it.

Sadly, he died on Wednesday of the injuries he sustained in the accident, which included severe head trauma. He had been on life support since being admitted to Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Following the accident, Cleveland ISD Police Chief Rex Evans told reporters, “He had just turned 4 and was looking forward to Christmas. This is about as bad as it gets and the family is asking the community to please keep praying for him.”

His mother, Courtney Contreras, announced the terrible news of Kade’s passing to her friends and family on Facebook, as shared by TIME.

“I will never have the right words to tell you all this but there is such a huge following that i feel like i need to,” Courtney wrote.

“Our sweet baby boy went home to be with Jesus today at 4:18 pm. I’m trying really hard to not question the whys because i will never know that. All that I know for sure is that we were blessed beyond measure to be Kade Dylan’s parents. My days will never be the same without him and his little voice and big smile,” she added.

She also thanked everyone who had been supporting them through their difficult time, writing, “I can’t say thank you enough for everyone and how much you lifted my family up. I’ll ask one more time to lift us up in peace and understanding. This is the the most gut wrenching feeling and it’s going to be hard for a long time.”

Finally, Courtney concluded, “Our baby is extraordinary just like i have always said. He brought so many people closer together and closer Jesus. He has never made us so proud.”