Boxer’s Son Jabs at Opponent’s Groin During Weigh-In

While weigh-ins before a boxing match are usually expected to be quite intense, things took an interesting turn when WBO middleweight world champion Billy Joe Saunders’ son got involved in the action.

On Saturday, Saunders will be facing off against Willie Monroe Jr. During the pre-fight weigh-in, Saunders’ invited his son to the stage to examine the scale.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Saunders’ son stepped onto the scale, Monroe Jr. tried to interact with the child. After being patted on the head, Saunders’ son took a full swing at Monroe Jr.’s groin.

Monroe Jr.’s entourage immediately stepped in to protect their guy, and Saunders continued flexing for the cameras, totally oblivious to what happened.

After learning of the incident, Saunders was unapologetic about the interaction. He took to Twitter to explain that his son was simply doing what he had been taught to do.

“My sons been taught when A stranger puts their hands on them they don’t know punch and run away self defence (sic),” Saunders wrote.

My sons been taught when A stranger puts their hands on them they don’t know punch and run away self defence @boxnationtv @frankwarren_tv👍🏻 — billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) September 15, 2017

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!