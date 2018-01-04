$1.3 Million Bottle of Vodka Stolen From Danish Bar

The world’s most expensive bottle of vodka has been stolen from a Danish bar.

The bottle of Russo-Baltique, made of 6.6 pounds of gold and the equivalent amount of silver with a diamond-encrusted cap, was stolen from the Café 33 bar in Copenhagen, the Associated Press reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to police investigator Knud Hvass, it is not yet known how the thief managed to get away with the bottle, which is valued at $1.3 million, and it is not known if the culprit had broken into the bar or if they had used a key.

It is reported that the pricey bottle, which was uninsured and on loan from a Russian businessman, resembles a vintage car front.

Authorities were made aware of the theft on Tuesday and the investigation is still ongoing.