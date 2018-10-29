Boston Red Sox Win the 2018 World Series

The Boston Red Sox won their fourth World Series in 15 years in Los Angeles after beating the Dodgers in Game 5, 5-1.

Game 5 was a much less dramatic affair compared to previous games in the series. Steve Pearce, who was named the World Series MVP, hit a two-run home run in the first inning off Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw and hit a solo shot in the eighth. Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez hit solo shots in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively.

The Red Sox kicked off the World Series in dominant fashion by winning the first two games at Fenway Park. However, the first two games in Los Angeles were anything but easy. Game 3 turned out to be the longest World Series game in history, reaching 18 innings and ending with the Sox losing 3-2.

While other teams might have let a game like that bury them, the Red Sox made a dramatic comeback in Game 4, beating the Dodgers 9-6. At one point, they were down 4-0, but Pearce helped start a rally in the eighth and ninth innings.

Pearce has been a journeyman since leaving the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011, even spending time at every other AL East team before joining the Toronto Blue Jays traded him to the Red Sox during the season. He hit .333 in the series, with three home runs and eight RBIs.

While Pearce won the World Series MVP honors thanks to his three timely home runs, pitcher David Price could have also taken that title. Before this postseason, he had never won a postseason start in his career, but he changed his career narrative instantly with his performances. He earned two wins during the series. In Game 5, he threw seven innings with five strikeouts and only two walks. The only run he gave up came in the first inning when David Freese hit a solo home run.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora also joined rarefied air as he won the World Series in his first season as manager. Cora, who played for the Dodgers and Red Sox during his playing career, is only the fifth rookie manager to win the series and first since 2001.

Although this was the first World Series win for the Red Sox since 2013, it was their fourth of the 21st Century. In 2004, the franchise ended an 86-year drought by sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals. In 2007, they swept the Colorado Rockies.

As for the Dodgers, this was another devastating loss for a storied franchise. It is the second consecutive season to end in a World Series loss. The Dodgers have not won the World Series since 1988.

Photo credit: Harry How/Getty Images