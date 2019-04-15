Boston Marathon Announces Runners Moved to Shelters Due to Bad Weather Conditions

Boston Marathon runners have temporarily been moved to shelters ahead of the race due to bad weather conditions sweeping through the East Coast.

According to the Boston Marathon‘s official Twitter account, Wave 1 runners were taken to Hopkinton High & Middle School at around 7 a.m.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Start times for the race are staggered between 9:02 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.



“WEATHER UPDATE: due to current weather conditions, Wave 1 to shelter in Hopkinton High & Middle School; Wave 2, 3, & 4 shelter in buses at Boston Common or in Boston Common Garage,” the marathon’s official Twitter account announced early Monday morning. “Please await further instructions and follow direction of public safety officials and volunteers.”

CBS Boston reports that “thunder, lightning and torrential rain came down around 6 and 7 a.m.,” forcing State Police to stop the line of buses shuttering runners to the starting line on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Wave 1 runners, as well as B.A.A. volunteers, who were already in Hopkinton when the storms began were ushered to Hopkinton schools. Meanwhile, runners in waves 2, 3 and 4 were held in the Boston Common Parking Garage until the BAA was given the all clear from authorities in Hopkinton.

“The heaviest rain will continue through 9 a.m., and that is when we have the risk of thunder,”meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon said of Monday’s weather, according to WCVB 5. “An additional one or two showers may come through in the afternoon, but certainly not the intensity of what we’re seeing this morning.”

“There is a wind advisory going up this afternoon right through tomorrow morning, there could be some gusts 40-50 mph,” Fitzgibbon added.

At 8:17 a.m., it was announced that “bus loading for participants has resumed as originally scheduled” after the inclement weather had passed.

During the 2018 Boston Marathon, runners were forced to run through pelting rain, temperatures in the mid-30s and wind that gusted as high as 32 mph, though the B.A.A. has adjusted staging areas for weather and have prepared for a potential overflow of medical aid stations throughout the course.

Here are the official start times for the 123rd Boston Marathon:



Men’s wheelchair – 9:02 a.m. ET

Women’s wheelchair – 9:04 a.m. ET

Handcycles/duos – 9:25 a.m. ET

Elite women – 9:32 a.m. ET

Elite men – 10:00 a.m. ET

Wave 1 – 10:02 a.m. ET

Wave 2 – 10:25 a.m. ET

Wave 3 – 10:50 a.m. ET

Wave 4 – Follows Wave 3

Those hoping to tune into the race from home can do so by tuning into the national broadcast on NBC Sports Network, which will be airing live race coverage from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The race can also be watched online via login to NBCSports.com or a subscription to NBC Sports Gold.