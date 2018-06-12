See Bode Miller’s Final Instagram Photo With Late Daughter Emeline

Tragedy struck Olympic skier Bode Miller on Sunday after his 19-year-old Emeline Grier Miller died after an accident at a pool.

Bode’s last Instagram photo with Emeline came on March 5, as he posted a photo holding her and his 3-year-old son Edward Nash Skan Miller.

“Commenting for @nbcolympics was an amazing experience, but I’m so happy to be home wiht my littles,” Miller wrote at the time.

A source told TMZ the family was at a neighbor’s party on Saturday, and Emeline somehow got into the pool without anyone realizing.

Orange County Fire paramedics quickly arrived at the scene, but were unable to resuscitate her with CPR. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the Orange County Coroner’s Office confirmed she had passed away.

Miler broke the devastating news on Monday, posting a photo gallery of Emeline to his Instagram account.

“We are beyond devastated,” Miller wrote. “Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

Miller’s wife, volleyball player Morgan Beck, gave birth to Emeline on Nov. 5, 2016. He has to other children from previous relationships — daughter Neesyn Dace (10) from a relationship with Chanel Johnson and Samuel Nathaniel (5) form a relationship with Sara Cantrell.

The Alpine Skier competed in four consecutive Olympic Games from 2002-14, taking home one gold medal, three silver medals and two bronze medals in those four trips. He also won four FIS Alpine World Ski Championships and 33 gold medals across six categories in the World Cup race events. He retired from the sport in 2017, but traveled to Pyeongchang, South Korea in February to cover the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Since the news broke, Miller has received thousands of comments on social media from fans offering their condolences.

“Prayers for you and your family,” one fan wrote. “May God bless you, our hearts are broken for you.”

“So profoundly and sincerely sorry for your terrible loss,” another commented. “May her memory always be a blessing and may time lessen the heartache. She was a beautiful child.”

“Bode I am so sorry that Morgan and you have to go through this,” wrote another. “It’s the toughest thing a parent can go through. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.”