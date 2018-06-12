Bode Miller Announced Fifth Child Due in October, Just 4 Months Prior to Daughter Emeline Dying

Four months before the sudden death of their 19-month-old daughter Emeline, Bode Miller and wife Morgan announced they were expecting their third child together.

The couple shared the news on Easter Sunday in April. “Happy Easter from our growing Miller Family,” they said in a joint statement along with a photo that read, “Baby Miller Coming October 2018.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later in May, Morgan, a professional beach volleyball player, shared a photo of her growing baby bump while at an ultrasound appointment with Emeline. “Checking out baby with my other baby,” the 31-year-old captioned the photo.

Bode and Morgan are also parents to 3-year-old Nash Skan. The Olympic skier also has two children from previous relationships: son Samuel, 5, and daughter Neesyn, 10. Bode and Morgan have been married since 2012.

Bode and Morgan’s third child will arrive in October, four months after their youngest drowned in a pool in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County, California on Sunday.

The Orange County Coroner’s Office told TMZ that Emeline died at the hospital, with a source close to Bode’s family telling the news outlet they were at a neighbor’s party when Emeline somehow got into the pool.

It’s unclear how long she was in the water. Orange County Fire paramedics rushed to the scene and attempted CPR, but were unable to revive her.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” Bode wrote on Instagram Monday evening. “Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

Fans and friends alike, including Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, have been sending their condolences to Bode and Morgan.

“Devastating news. My deepest condolences to you and your family [Bode Miller],” Vonn wrote on Twitter. She also included the praying hands emoji.

Julia Mancuso, a fellow Olympic skier, also sent her condolences to Miller and his family.

“Thoughts and prayers to the Miller family. [Bode Miller] [Morgan Beck] tragic news that you never want to hear. Sending love,” Mancuso wrote.

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team also took to Twitter to comfort the grieving parents.

“It is with the utmost sadness that we learned today of the passing of @MillerBode’s daughter Emmy,” the team tweeted. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at U.S. Ski & Snowboard and across the whole snowsports world are with Bode, his wife Morgan and their family at this time.”

Bode is a six-time Olympic medalist, including a golden Super Combined at the 2010 Vancouver Games. He retired last year before the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and covered some of the skiing events as a commentator for NBC.